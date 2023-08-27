Update - 0.3.78 --> NEW GAME-MODE 🥳 - For Early Access

-
➕ Added: New game mode for Early Access version: Traitor Mode! 🥳 (WIP)
⭐ Improved: (Benedict) Footprint-Trigger
⭐ Improved: Overhauled Late-Join: Switched to Allowed/Not Allowed only. Late Joiner are now spawned as spectators in a running session
⭐ Improved: Session settings in staging scene
⭐ Improved: Better issue/error/bug handling in the backend
🔧 FIXED: Training-Sessions no longer appear in session browser
