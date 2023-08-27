 Skip to content

Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 27 August 2023

Update - 0.3.78 --> NEW GAME-MODE 🥳 - For Early Access

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • ➕ Added: New game mode for Early Access version: Traitor Mode! 🥳 (WIP)

  • ⭐ Improved: (Benedict) Footprint-Trigger

  • ⭐ Improved: Overhauled Late-Join: Switched to Allowed/Not Allowed only. Late Joiner are now spawned as spectators in a running session

  • ⭐ Improved: Session settings in staging scene

  • ⭐ Improved: Better issue/error/bug handling in the backend

  • 🔧 FIXED: Training-Sessions no longer appear in session browser

