Survival Map Updates & Optimization & Combat Control Changes & Ship Update

Vikings!

We are following the roadmap and updating the Survival map to introduce the Einherjar lore afterwards. New mythological elements will be incorporated as we build a layered world. The current Survival location is in the upper realm of Asgard, near the hall itself. After completing the series of map upgrades to give it an appropriate look and prepare everything, the possibility to descend to the lower layers will emerge. This will play a significant role in the gameplay loop systems we are working on.

This Survival map upgrade is still a work in progress. Alongside the global changes, we are also focusing on optimizing and improving smaller things, such as adding new camps to raid and more animals.



Here is what today's patch brings!

Combat Control Changes

First of all, we have received feedback regarding the combat control and have implemented changes to address it.

Now, the combat control system is a combination of the holding mechanics with the option for a click attack.

If desired, you can click the attack button, and the action will be executed in the direction of the current cursor. For those who prefer real-time control, it is still possible to hold the attack button, allowing you to adjust the trajectory of the blade while it's in mid-air by moving the mouse. Furthermore, we have enhanced the intensity of inverse kinematics while the attack button is held.

Additionally, we have fine-tuned the stance switching to make it feel smoother and more stable.





You will see changes to the map in the game, however, this is only the first part of the picture, and more will become visible in the upcoming updates. We are currently implementing a vertical layering to the map and adding mythological aspects to certain parts of it.

New camps to raid have been added, placed in more noticeable locations. They will respawn every 15 minutes.

Bear attack damage has been decreased.

The maximum health of wolves has been lowered.

Additional animal spawners have been placed around the map.

Floating stone ores around the map have been fixed.

The issue with crafting two-handed axes has been fixed.

Building stone objects issue and their resource requirements have been fixed.

Crafting time for weapons has been reduced.

Mining Freezes Fix

There are no more game freezes when you mine ores.

Survival Map Optimization

You should feel some additional framerate in Survival. It's better while there are more active actors like animals and warriors around. It's also more stable now, espesially in the dense forest. It still has a room for further improvements.





First of all, the issues with the ship that were causing strange things to happen have been fixed. It no longer sends you into the sky or underground when you step on it. Additionally, it doesn't descend at full speed nor skip on water anymore.

The ship controls have also been adjusted, making it easier to rotate now.

Almost Instant Bed Respawn

The second death in a row will not trigger a lengthy respawn cooldown, making it easier for you to defend your settlement.

Damage & Stamina Balance

Special attacks now require more stamina and deal greater damage compared to slash and stab attacks. The cost of common attacks is also adjusted for different weapons. Should feel more realistic.

Additional Improvements

Fixed a position in the Northern Lights map where bots were unable to reach the player.

Reduced the collision size of the shield.

Further decreased fall damage and velocity proportion to prevent unrealistic deaths when falling from hills.

Thank you for your feedback, guys! We hope you enjoy this update!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts