The game language options have been expanded to include English.
Simplified the puzzle of the stage 5; puzzle hints are now scattered around the church, and switches correspond to the color of the hints.
Added a mini-map for multiplayer mode.
Enhanced the dynamic effects of plants.
Fixed the issue of excessive lighting in certain maps.
Significantly shortened the vulnerability time after attacks (no sudden death).
Optimized the instructional text for the defense mode facility, no longer enigmatic.
Optimized the formation of soldiers, with the middle unit as the reference point for the formation.
Reduced the number of knights per team to 4 instead of 6.
Mea的财布收集茶会 update for 27 August 2023
August 27th Update Instructions
The game language options have been expanded to include English.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update