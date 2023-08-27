 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mea的财布收集茶会 update for 27 August 2023

August 27th Update Instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 12041824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game language options have been expanded to include English.
Simplified the puzzle of the stage 5; puzzle hints are now scattered around the church, and switches correspond to the color of the hints.
Added a mini-map for multiplayer mode.
Enhanced the dynamic effects of plants.
Fixed the issue of excessive lighting in certain maps.
Significantly shortened the vulnerability time after attacks (no sudden death).
Optimized the instructional text for the defense mode facility, no longer enigmatic.
Optimized the formation of soldiers, with the middle unit as the reference point for the formation.
Reduced the number of knights per team to 4 instead of 6.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2052201 Depot 2052201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2052202 Depot 2052202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2052203
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link