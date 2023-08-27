August 27th Update Instructions

The game language options have been expanded to include English.

Simplified the puzzle of the stage 5; puzzle hints are now scattered around the church, and switches correspond to the color of the hints.

Added a mini-map for multiplayer mode.

Enhanced the dynamic effects of plants.

Fixed the issue of excessive lighting in certain maps.

Significantly shortened the vulnerability time after attacks (no sudden death).

Optimized the instructional text for the defense mode facility, no longer enigmatic.

Optimized the formation of soldiers, with the middle unit as the reference point for the formation.

Reduced the number of knights per team to 4 instead of 6.