Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy update for 27 August 2023

2023-08-27 changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023-08-27 (Sunday)

  • Add even more HD textures for characters, many enemies, pickup-able 3D items, Abydos Museum jewels, special effects and various environments; like the Abydos minigames, Uruk Castle, Uruk Trials, Heliopolis exterior and many others. A grand total of 304 new files.

2023-08-24 (Thursday)

  • Add a very experimental «sixty-four-bits» Steam branch with heavily reworked 64-bit versions of the engine for Windows and Linux, instead of the current 32-bit builds.

    • Not recommended for normal players, this is mostly directed to Sphinx veterans who want to report issues.
    • macOS will be ready in a few days, right now the branch will not work.
    • Most of the existing mods will not be compatible with this experimental version.
    • Seems to work fine on Steam Deck as-is, with some limitations.

2023-08-23 (Wednesday)

  • Fix a crash when projected shadows (or NPC projected shadows) were disabled at startup in the latest version. Thanks to nas#7536 for the report.

Changed files in this update

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy: Content Depot 606711
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy: Windows Binaries Depot 606712
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy: Linux Binaries Depot 606713
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy: macOS Binaries Depot 606714
