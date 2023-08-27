2023-08-27 changelog

2023-08-27 (Sunday)
- Add even more HD textures for characters, many enemies, pickup-able 3D items, Abydos Museum jewels, special effects and various environments; like the Abydos minigames, Uruk Castle, Uruk Trials, Heliopolis exterior and many others. A grand total of 304 new files.
2023-08-24 (Thursday)
Add a very experimental «sixty-four-bits» Steam branch with heavily reworked 64-bit versions of the engine for Windows and Linux, instead of the current 32-bit builds.
- Not recommended for normal players, this is mostly directed to Sphinx veterans who want to report issues.
- macOS will be ready in a few days, right now the branch will not work.
- Most of the existing mods will not be compatible with this experimental version.
- Seems to work fine on Steam Deck as-is, with some limitations.
2023-08-23 (Wednesday)
- Fix a crash when projected shadows (or NPC projected shadows) were disabled at startup in the latest version. Thanks to nas#7536 for the report.
