With this change, the download size will be much smaller than it used to be. It should be around 50% less files!
ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 27 August 2023
Download size optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2555872
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2555873
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update