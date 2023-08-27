Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.700) - Major Update
- Conclusion to the Assassinate Nepharoc quest.
- Reinhelm Citadel upper area now available for exploration.
- New Upgrade scroll (Rarity Scroll) drops from enemies that allows a weapon/armor to be upgraded one tier of rarity.
- New Astondale Keep upgrade to add additional armor upgrade slots.
- Locksmiths can sell limited amount of skeleton keys.
- Doctors and Priests can sell limited amount of potions.
- Scribes can sell limited amount of books.
- Can now use anvils to combine 4 elemental orbs into higher quality orbs.
- New Glyphs and Glyph Icons.
- Glyphs and runes can now drop as random loot starting at level 10.
- Bug Fix: Fix a small Pentner farm stairs graphics glitch.
- Bug Fix: Non socketable upgrades were showing as a socket.
- Bug Fix: Damage Cap scrolls had incorrect description.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a Pathing issue in Gale Wind pass where the player could not climb up vines.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a Pathing issue on Mt Stonepike where the player could not climb up vines.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a Pathing issue on the Barghia mountain trail that could get the player stuck.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an invisible block in the hot springs upstairs area.
- Bug Fix: Made the kitchen area more accessible in the hot springs.
- Bug Fix: The woodcutter in ashen grove had a leak in his roof when it was raining, this is now fixed.
- Bug Fix: Green roof house in D'ivore was cleaned up.
- Bug Fix: Scholars house in D'ivore had an invisible block inside his bookshelf.
- Bug Fix: Some of the houses on the east side of D'ivore had inaccessible stairs.
Changed files in this update