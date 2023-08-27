 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empire Chronicles update for 27 August 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.700) - Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12041492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.700) - Major Update

  • Conclusion to the Assassinate Nepharoc quest.
  • Reinhelm Citadel upper area now available for exploration.
  • New Upgrade scroll (Rarity Scroll) drops from enemies that allows a weapon/armor to be upgraded one tier of rarity.
  • New Astondale Keep upgrade to add additional armor upgrade slots.
  • Locksmiths can sell limited amount of skeleton keys.
  • Doctors and Priests can sell limited amount of potions.
  • Scribes can sell limited amount of books.
  • Can now use anvils to combine 4 elemental orbs into higher quality orbs.
  • New Glyphs and Glyph Icons.
  • Glyphs and runes can now drop as random loot starting at level 10.
  • Bug Fix: Fix a small Pentner farm stairs graphics glitch.
  • Bug Fix: Non socketable upgrades were showing as a socket.
  • Bug Fix: Damage Cap scrolls had incorrect description.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a Pathing issue in Gale Wind pass where the player could not climb up vines.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a Pathing issue on Mt Stonepike where the player could not climb up vines.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a Pathing issue on the Barghia mountain trail that could get the player stuck.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed an invisible block in the hot springs upstairs area.
  • Bug Fix: Made the kitchen area more accessible in the hot springs.
  • Bug Fix: The woodcutter in ashen grove had a leak in his roof when it was raining, this is now fixed.
  • Bug Fix: Green roof house in D'ivore was cleaned up.
  • Bug Fix: Scholars house in D'ivore had an invisible block inside his bookshelf.
  • Bug Fix: Some of the houses on the east side of D'ivore had inaccessible stairs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1623311 Depot 1623311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link