The guild is now a separate terrain, the starting area has been redone and a level 40 area has been added: the crypt.

The guild management managed entirely by the player has been removed, you start in an already built guild, which will continue to evolve slightly, in particular according to the quests you do, which will bring in new merchants, more specialized in the construction of weapons, armor, gems, etc.

Given all the changes made to the code and save structure, as well as the means of progression and achievements that have been changed, a total reset of the saves had to be carried out, sorry in advance!

This will be the last big update for the prologue, so wishlist the main game!

New content

It is possible to buy guild components from the guild merchant.

Added crypts from the village of Granock.

The size of the dungeon in the town of Granock has been increased.

Each outdoor terrain will now have 20 Chests, 9 Ortharion Fragments, 5 Resurrection Pillars, 7 Teleport Pillars, 2 Blocking Doors. In the same way for indoor areas which have a reduced number.

All content additions to the land are linked to successes, each success, a success for each map has been added to know where you are in your exploration.

Added 2 mini bosses to the Granock outpost (the guild area).

Added a mini boss on the village of Granock.

Added a mini boss in the dungeon of the village of Granock.

Added achievements for all bosses in the game.

Added blocking doors that will need to be picked.

Added blocking doors that will need to be identified.

Added blocking doors that need to be destroyed, they have a certain amount of life regeneration, so good DPS (damage per second) will be required for some.

Added several talents that increase the chance of receiving damage over time with many classes.

Added 24 equip powers .

. Added 7 new equipment sets .

. Added 205 talents, including some talents on the talent trees not yet available. The 12 “Melee Level” talent points have been removed.

improvement

Reduced time needed to create new buff, debuff, dot.

Visual updates for all buff, dot, debuff, and buff effects take less time on enemies.

Added a "turret" skill category with stats for.

Added “Ground Blade”, “Blade Summon”, “Blade Use” category.

Blank runes can stack and are correctly supported in the runeword creation interface.

The interaction and pick-up key no longer performs several actions at the same time, sometimes avoiding launching dialogues without having wanted to.

Relaunching a locked chest so as not to break a hook will no longer work: the random system will relaunch after each padlock opening.

Information is given about chests, such as rarity, level, current hook angle used.

The fog of war on the map is semi-transparent when you restart the game.

The starting area for level 1-5 skeletons has been redone.

The tutorial has been redone, it will be separated into two sections: much easier on one side, and harder on the other, the more difficult part will allow you to discover a pillar with a runic letter.

Addition of category of monsters with related achievements for kills: dragon, elf, dwarf, mutant, necromancer.

Opening block doors and opening chests are now account-bound and tied to achievements.

Blocking gates have a color associated with resource loss: light blue for mana, dark blue for energy shield, red for life.

Added information on the class tree to know in which version certain classes will be available, as well as the total choice of class.

Reduction of the number of elements present on the NPCs, for example all the NPCs had the interface of all the vendors, as well as all the possible sounds, this reduction will improve the FPS and loading times of the NPCs.

NPCs stop when they have good range of you with the skill currently in use, they walk and orient towards you better.

Fixed several animations, both visual and aim assist.

Balancing

Pets are increased by damage from summons.

Traps are increased by summon damage.

Blade and familiar summons take into account the movement speed bonuses of the summons.

“Blade Summons” have +100% attack carry tracking (20 yards instead of 10 yards).

Blade summons have +50% movement speed to attack enemies.

Poison Dart also deals physical power damage, magic power damage has been reduced slightly.

Many “Rare” skills have reduced learning requirements.

Learning requirements for legendary and epic skills have been revised to generally be learned around level 40 and 20, they all now require having 2 stats. The old ones that required only 1 stat are harder to learn.

Shaman's "Strong Strike" also deals magic damage.

Speed Fatal Strike: Can only be used on enemies with less than 40% health, instead of 20%.

Talent 206: increases the damage of scream skills instead of reducing their cooldown.

Talent 226: decreases the cooldown of “Cry of Rage” instead of increasing the damage of all cries.

Talent 146: Instead of increasing the damage of “Infantryman”, increases the damage of all summons.

The summoned monsters inflict more damage depending on the level of the player and slightly less with the level of the skill, this remains an up, whether at low level or at high level, but above all allows a level 40 player to test a level 1 skill more correctly, and a low level player not rolling over the content because he leveled up a skill, further gender changes are likely to continue.

On the world map you can see the level of the zones.

The calculation of the chances of identifications has been revised as well as the related statistics, it will be more difficult to identify objects of high rarity.

The calculation for lock picking chances has been revised, it will be harder to pick high rarity locks and the level of the player compared to the level of the lock does not influence the lock picking as much anymore.

The rewards for the 1st and 2nd quest have been changed and increased.

Some blocking doors are more difficult to open.

Several powers have been changed to have an evolution regardless of their rank (for example +5/6/7/8% chance of critical hit if the object is rare, epic, legendary, divine).

Several powers on equipment have been relocated and the data of many objects has also been revised.

Off-hand weapons and items can all belong to a set.

The sets have reduced rarities, allowing them to be available earlier in the adventure (always at the minimum “Rare” rarity).

Gain in energy shield per melee attack.

Equipment can now have "bonus energy shield".

Glove and helmet type equipment can give blocking bonuses.

Weapon type equipment can have casting speed and attack speed per damage type.

Weapon type equipment can have damage bonuses for the following categories: melee, power, incantation, damage over time, area damage, projectile, shout, familiar, trap, turret, blade, summon, classic attack, boss, elite, Critical damage for fire/cold/lightning/physical/poison/chaos.

Reduced enemy damage by 15%.

Reduced the movement speed of mage fireballs, as well as their damage.

Decreased rotation speed of Frost Elementals.

The chests give objects according to the level of the monsters around.

bug fix