- changes made to slightly lower initial commitments prior to home visits
- removed players hanging up mid text/call forcing you to contact them again
- fix for HTML boxscore issue displaying wrong team name
- tweaked impact of wellness facility boost to be less if the injury is very severe
Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2023 update for 23 June 2023
Version 11.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
