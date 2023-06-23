 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2023 update for 23 June 2023

Version 11.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11544920

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changes made to slightly lower initial commitments prior to home visits
  • removed players hanging up mid text/call forcing you to contact them again
  • fix for HTML boxscore issue displaying wrong team name
  • tweaked impact of wellness facility boost to be less if the injury is very severe

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333721 Depot 2333721
  • Loading history…
