Small Update (Visual Hints)

Hello!

A small update has been uploaded!

The update adds visual hints to the Book Containers. Before, when you were near a Book Container, there was no way for you to know if you needed certain abilities to solve the puzzle linked to the container. Although you could have explored and figured out if an ability was needed or not, sometimes, given the amount of abstract objects in every area, it could have been confusing not really knowing if you were ready for the puzzle or not. These visual hints indicate that not every Book Container is similar and they give you a more concrete road to follow: if you don't have a certain ability yet, it's better to find another container first. You can still explore everything in the game from the start, but these hints can help you decide what to do first. Below you can see an example of the hints --they represent the abilities you'll need.

Another visual hint was added to the puzzle where you find two gates facing each other. The hint is a symbol that will, hopefully, give you an idea of what you have to do (it will be obvious when you enter the area).

Have a nice week!