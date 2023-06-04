Infinite Run Mode FPS increased
Ground Tiling Fixed
Infinite Run Mode Level Relighted
Added 1 new tree type in Infinite Run Mode
Dino Run update for 4 June 2023
Infinite Run Mode Optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Infinite Run Mode FPS increased
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2378061 Depot 2378061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update