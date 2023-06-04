 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dino Run update for 4 June 2023

Infinite Run Mode Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 11391020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Infinite Run Mode FPS increased
Ground Tiling Fixed
Infinite Run Mode Level Relighted
Added 1 new tree type in Infinite Run Mode

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2378061 Depot 2378061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link