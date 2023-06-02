Version 5.0 Update

<UPDATE>
- New region The World's Roof added.
- Added Endings.
- Added a dictionary to the main menu.
The dictionary contains a list of units and spells for each race.
- Added region capture rewards.
Each time you capture a region, you get a buff that lasts.
- Added a 4th line to talents.
- Added 5 new Encounter events.
- Fixed some encounter-related errors.
- Improved troops with the same speed to be able to shuffle their order internally over turns.
- Six new achievements have been added.
One has been added to the Beginner Experience.
- Changed troop skills to be available when the leader is silenced.
- Fixed an issue where tooltips would sometimes not change color when their damage was changed by buffs or debuffs.
- Fixed the description of the Pulsating Rune.
- Fixed an issue where the AI would sometimes ignore taunts.
- Wagons have been changed to appear earlier in the region.
- The troop replacement screen has been improved to allow for drag-and-drop troop placement changes.
- Fixed an issue with the Slave Trader and Altar of Sacrifice not reflecting troop numbers correctly.
- Fixed an issue where certain josa were not substituted correctly in the Korean environment.
BALANCING
- Rewards have been rebalanced across the board.
Experience gain has been increased, and encounter rewards have been adjusted across the board.
- Leadership growth per leader rank has been increased from 50 to 60.
As the player's growth has been adjusted, the enemy's growth has also been increased.
- Silver Mine income has been reduced again by 20%.
- The purchase cost of higher tier troops has been reduced by 4% to 18%.
- Some underused talents have been buffed.
- The amount of troop rewards from the encounter "Jail" has been changed to be based on your leadership, not the enemy's.
- Groove Keeper damage increased from 6-11 to 8-14.
- Regeneration effectiveness reduced by 20%, but duration increased from 2 to 4.
- Entangling Roots level 1 duration increased again from 1 to 2, and cost increased from 3 to 4.
- Healing Aura effectiveness for Cleric reduced by approximately 12%.
- Slient duration increased from 2 to 4.
- Chill cost increased by 1.
