Metal March: Beginner Experience update for 2 June 2023

Version 5.0 Update

Version 5.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<UPDATE>
  • New region The World's Roof added.
  • Added Endings.
  • Added a dictionary to the main menu.
    The dictionary contains a list of units and spells for each race.
  • Added region capture rewards.
    Each time you capture a region, you get a buff that lasts.
  • Added a 4th line to talents.
  • Added 5 new Encounter events.
  • Fixed some encounter-related errors.
  • Improved troops with the same speed to be able to shuffle their order internally over turns.
  • Six new achievements have been added.
    One has been added to the Beginner Experience.
  • Changed troop skills to be available when the leader is silenced.
  • Fixed an issue where tooltips would sometimes not change color when their damage was changed by buffs or debuffs.
  • Fixed the description of the Pulsating Rune.
  • Fixed an issue where the AI would sometimes ignore taunts.
  • Wagons have been changed to appear earlier in the region.
  • The troop replacement screen has been improved to allow for drag-and-drop troop placement changes.
  • Fixed an issue with the Slave Trader and Altar of Sacrifice not reflecting troop numbers correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where certain josa were not substituted correctly in the Korean environment.
<BALANCING>
  • Rewards have been rebalanced across the board.
    Experience gain has been increased, and encounter rewards have been adjusted across the board.
  • Leadership growth per leader rank has been increased from 50 to 60.
    As the player's growth has been adjusted, the enemy's growth has also been increased.
  • Silver Mine income has been reduced again by 20%.
  • The purchase cost of higher tier troops has been reduced by 4% to 18%.
  • Some underused talents have been buffed.
  • The amount of troop rewards from the encounter "Jail" has been changed to be based on your leadership, not the enemy's.
  • Groove Keeper damage increased from 6-11 to 8-14.
  • Regeneration effectiveness reduced by 20%, but duration increased from 2 to 4.
  • Entangling Roots level 1 duration increased again from 1 to 2, and cost increased from 3 to 4.
  • Healing Aura effectiveness for Cleric reduced by approximately 12%.
  • Slient duration increased from 2 to 4.
  • Chill cost increased by 1.

