Why The Overdungeon's Update Took 4 Years To Come Alive

Hello everyone! Here comes the free update of Overdungeon!

This update has fixed many bugs and added a new character! Check this release note for more information!

Well, here is a brief explanation of why the development of Overdungeon has been halted. Overdungeon is the first game Pocketpair introduced to the world and is the one we've poured our efforts into.

Development of the game started when Takuro Mizobe, the CEO of Pocketpair, wondered what would happen if we combined two of his favorite games "Slay the Spire" and "Clash Royale"?

After its release, we have been working crazily to release patches daily to make our favorite game a finished product. We signed a contract with a publisher to that more players could enjoy our game, but it didn't work out well as opposed to our expectations, and we needed to figure out what to do.

At some point, we gave up on updating Overdungeon. We couldn't make a living with that.

Instead, we decided to start developing "Craftopia".

It really was painful for us to start the development of Craftopia while Overdungeon still had bugs. And we've always wanted to update the game. However, after hard work, we were a bit tired and struggled with our contract with the publisher to put our hands on updates.

Now, Pocketpair has all the rights to Overdungeon again, and we have become a bit larger as an organization. So we are finally ready to resume the updates of Overdungeon!

Overdungeon is a challenging game with rough edges, slightly strange game balance, and full of our souls and passions!

Pocketpair loves and develops all of our games. We'd love to keep working on previously released games like Overdungeon to reflect players' feedback as much as possible.

Thank you for your continued support!