Version 1.1.0 Released

Updated from version 1.0.1 to 1.1.0.
- Changed achievement 15 from "Score 100 points" to "Score 300 points."
- Changed achievement 18 from "Score 500 points" to "Score 1000 points."
- Changed achievement 19 from "Collect a mega jewel" to "Reach a streak of 20 patterns."
- Removed mega jewels.
- Added and removed some launch messages on the boot screen.
- Instead of scoring 1 point per second, the player now scores points equal to the current streak per second.
- Changed jewel despawn interval from [20, 25] to [15, 20] seconds.
- Fixed bug where the "x / 10" buffer display would get stuck at "10 / 10."
Changed files in this update