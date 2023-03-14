 Skip to content

Cx6 update for 14 March 2023

Version 1.1.0 Released

Version 1.1.0 · Build 10769695

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated from version 1.0.1 to 1.1.0.

  • Changed achievement 15 from "Score 100 points" to "Score 300 points."
  • Changed achievement 18 from "Score 500 points" to "Score 1000 points."
  • Changed achievement 19 from "Collect a mega jewel" to "Reach a streak of 20 patterns."
  • Removed mega jewels.
  • Added and removed some launch messages on the boot screen.
  • Instead of scoring 1 point per second, the player now scores points equal to the current streak per second.
  • Changed jewel despawn interval from [20, 25] to [15, 20] seconds.
  • Fixed bug where the "x / 10" buffer display would get stuck at "10 / 10."

