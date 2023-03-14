Year 3 - Update 0.1.62

This playtest update includes all of year 3 - which is probably one of the most dramatic (and fun) of the years so far. By year 3, you should know a good amount of spells and the battle system starts to show it's depth, and there's the contest which is a good test of your skill (but you can give up if you just aren't good with the battles).

Changelog:

Added year 3

Added achievements

Added new backgrounds

Added Lorni/Stern art

Added year 2 evidence art

Added chapter saves (work like autosaves, but give you a save you wont lose at the beginning of each chapter)

Minor adjustments and bugfixes

Let me know what you think of year 3, and if you have any feedback or suggestions!