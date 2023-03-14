Year 3 - Update 0.1.62

This playtest update includes all of year 3 - which is probably one of the most dramatic (and fun) of the years so far. By year 3, you should know a good amount of spells and the battle system starts to show it's depth, and there's the contest which is a good test of your skill (but you can give up if you just aren't good with the battles).
Changelog:
- Added year 3
- Added achievements
- Added new backgrounds
- Added Lorni/Stern art
- Added year 2 evidence art
- Added chapter saves (work like autosaves, but give you a save you wont lose at the beginning of each chapter)
- Minor adjustments and bugfixes
Let me know what you think of year 3, and if you have any feedback or suggestions!
Changed files in this update