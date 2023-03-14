- The fire mode switch has been moved to the slide release button. If the slide is already released, the button works as a switch and vice versa
- Added haptic feedback when switching fire mode
- Information about fire mode switch was added to the Controls
- Added visual clues for flamethrower reloading
- The speaker's name in subtitles is now highlighted, and does not blend in with the rest of the text
- Cap from Adrenaline and Medicine syringe is now removed only when syringe is held by hand
- The stash required on one of the quests in Raid mode is now additionally marked with a chemical light
- Fixed a bug where one of the locked doors in chapter 2 could be passed through
- Fixed a bug with an invisible filter in a raid
- Fixed typos in subtitles
Paradox of Hope update for 14 March 2023
0.5.0.2 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update