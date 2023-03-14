 Skip to content

Paradox of Hope update for 14 March 2023

0.5.0.2 Hotfix

Build 10769497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The fire mode switch has been moved to the slide release button. If the slide is already released, the button works as a switch and vice versa
  • Added haptic feedback when switching fire mode
  • Information about fire mode switch was added to the Controls
  • Added visual clues for flamethrower reloading
  • The speaker's name in subtitles is now highlighted, and does not blend in with the rest of the text
  • Cap from Adrenaline and Medicine syringe is now removed only when syringe is held by hand
  • The stash required on one of the quests in Raid mode is now additionally marked with a chemical light
  • Fixed a bug where one of the locked doors in chapter 2 could be passed through
  • Fixed a bug with an invisible filter in a raid
  • Fixed typos in subtitles

