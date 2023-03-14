Farthest Frontier v0.8.2 is now live

Version v0.8.2 has just been released!

This update includes a number of quality of life improvements requested by the community, including:

You can now relocate the Town Center and Graveyards at the cost of gold.

Arborists and Compost Yards now feature new automation options.

New keybinds have been added for Camera Rotation, default Q and E.

The Monthly Gold cost has been broken down into more detailed information.

And more!

Steam Cloud saves have also now been enabled for the game. Just note that we do not have access to your cloud saves, so if anything ever goes out of sync between your local and cloud saves, we cannot help restore lost data.

We hope you enjoy the latest improvements to Farthest Frontier and stayed tuned for v0.8.3, which will feature new buildings!

For the full list of changes, stop by the forum.

Bug Reporters note: we are on the hunt for repro's for a couple very rare but nasty bugs. If you have any information on mass quantities of villagers stopping all actions or all crops not getting harvested, please share it with us here.