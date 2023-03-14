Update 0.9.4.1

New Features:
- Condition damage over time effects can now deal critical hits
- Crit stats have now been added to the build viewer
Improvements:
- Updated SFX on double hit and clash of steel
- Improved damage number font clarity and removed glow effect
- Improved description of stashed light fragments to uncollected light fragments to make it clear that they will be converted to elite enemy spawn
Balancing:
- Trembling Ground now has -40% attack speed
- Slightly increased enemy hp pool scaling for late endgame
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a crash that occurred when companions dealt critical damage
- Fixed -1 elite spawn pool display bug
Changed files in this update