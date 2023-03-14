 Skip to content

Striving for Light: Survival update for 14 March 2023

Update 0.9.4.1

Build 10769441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features:
  • Condition damage over time effects can now deal critical hits
  • Crit stats have now been added to the build viewer
Improvements:
  • Updated SFX on double hit and clash of steel
  • Improved damage number font clarity and removed glow effect
  • Improved description of stashed light fragments to uncollected light fragments to make it clear that they will be converted to elite enemy spawn
Balancing:
  • Trembling Ground now has -40% attack speed
  • Slightly increased enemy hp pool scaling for late endgame
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when companions dealt critical damage
  • Fixed -1 elite spawn pool display bug

