Lofi Ball update for 14 March 2023

FREE TO PLAY!

Build 10769344 · Last edited by Wendy

Lofi Ball has been changed to a free to play model, all of the content that was previously in the game is now free to play, anyone who already purchased the game should get the founders pack automatically

LIST OF CHANGES

Changed hammer visuals
Changed end glass visuals
Changed menu icons
Changed jump delay time
Changed level menu to display 6 total levels at a time

LIST OF ADDITIONS

Added target bounce sound in skies levels
Added new material vacantknight
Added new material Lofi
Added new material Jaich
Added Bowling bonus level
Can press the restart button in the end level menu to restart level
Can press the jump button to go to next level when in the end level menu

LIST OF FIXES

Fix Controller Sensitivity

