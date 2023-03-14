Lofi Ball has been changed to a free to play model, all of the content that was previously in the game is now free to play, anyone who already purchased the game should get the founders pack automatically
LIST OF CHANGES
Changed hammer visuals
Changed end glass visuals
Changed menu icons
Changed jump delay time
Changed level menu to display 6 total levels at a time
LIST OF ADDITIONS
Added target bounce sound in skies levels
Added new material vacantknight
Added new material Lofi
Added new material Jaich
Added Bowling bonus level
Can press the restart button in the end level menu to restart level
Can press the jump button to go to next level when in the end level menu
LIST OF FIXES
Fix Controller Sensitivity