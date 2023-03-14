Lofi Ball has been changed to a free to play model, all of the content that was previously in the game is now free to play, anyone who already purchased the game should get the founders pack automatically

LIST OF CHANGES

Changed hammer visuals

Changed end glass visuals

Changed menu icons

Changed jump delay time

Changed level menu to display 6 total levels at a time

LIST OF ADDITIONS

Added target bounce sound in skies levels

Added new material vacantknight

Added new material Lofi

Added new material Jaich

Added Bowling bonus level

Can press the restart button in the end level menu to restart level

Can press the jump button to go to next level when in the end level menu

LIST OF FIXES

Fix Controller Sensitivity