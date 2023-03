Share · View all patches · Build 10769169 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 21:10:58 UTC by Wendy

just your average bug fix and re-balancing update

nerfed ethereal upgrades to grant 50% extra production per upgrade instead of 100%, felt like ethereal upgrades were a bit too good

slightly changed the equation for earning souls

made a separate button for pet customization

moved the soul counter in no form mode

fixed an inaccuracy in the buying of friends

fixed pet names not displaying correctly for 3/15 skins