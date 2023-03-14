 Skip to content

Helmetman update for 14 March 2023

BUG FIX

  • Inventory item overlap/item copy bug fixed
  • Fixed UI overlap error
  • Fixed the problem that the pawnshop card removal window does not open again when closed
  • Fixed an error where only one card appears when re-entering the card acquisition reward window
    -Fixed a bug that increased enemy health and status when certain keys were pressed
    -Fixed an error where the pharmacy's passive skill did not respond
    -Fixed an error that clicked when clicking on a skill equipped in the skill window
  • Limited to 5 gambling places

