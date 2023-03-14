- Inventory item overlap/item copy bug fixed
- Fixed UI overlap error
- Fixed the problem that the pawnshop card removal window does not open again when closed
- Fixed an error where only one card appears when re-entering the card acquisition reward window
-Fixed a bug that increased enemy health and status when certain keys were pressed
-Fixed an error where the pharmacy's passive skill did not respond
-Fixed an error that clicked when clicking on a skill equipped in the skill window
- Limited to 5 gambling places
Helmetman update for 14 March 2023
BUG FIX
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update