Word Attack update for 14 March 2023

Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10769088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the way the integrity of a go is checked in the battle board game, to fix an issue which allowed the playing of a word of tiles that were not connected to the rest of the tiles already played.

