Imperial Ambitions Beta Playtest update for 14 March 2023

Patch 0.1.2.236

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fog of war tile changed.
  • Ownership of tiles covers sea tiles as well. This enables fishing.
  • Added an explorer and man of shadow to England.
  • Updated resource map

