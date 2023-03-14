- Fog of war tile changed.
- Ownership of tiles covers sea tiles as well. This enables fishing.
- Added an explorer and man of shadow to England.
- Updated resource map
Imperial Ambitions Beta Playtest update for 14 March 2023
Patch 0.1.2.236
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update