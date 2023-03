Share · View all patches · Build 10768810 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 21:11:03 UTC by Wendy

Complete Quests with increasing complexity and difficulty to earn Gold Coins!

A bug was fixed that lead to ridiculous Clash Power Bar speeds on some systems.

Coin Operated Carnage's contact email address is now info@coinoperatedcarnage.com. Please send me feedback. Please?