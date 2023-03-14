-
Fixed a bug where the angel of fire household causes save game failure
Added a simplified options menu to the main menu
For the RMB quick melee strike (tap RMB) your movement will no longer be restricted while you strike. For the other types of melee strikes, the movement will still be restricted
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 14 March 2023
Update 1.64-2 Patch Notes
