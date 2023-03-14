 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 14 March 2023

Update 1.64-2 Patch Notes

Build 10768799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the angel of fire household causes save game failure

  • Added a simplified options menu to the main menu

  • For the RMB quick melee strike (tap RMB) your movement will no longer be restricted while you strike. For the other types of melee strikes, the movement will still be restricted

