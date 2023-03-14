V0.1254 - Powertrain Tweaks (Experimental)

Further powertrain tweaks for feedback from yesterday's patch.
Additions
- Added tooltips to all advanced engine design sliders.
Changes
- RPM limiter now shown in the engine RPM graph.
- Decreased throttle responsiveness, resulting in less sudden acceleration and deceleration. Stopping you shooting past the rev limiter as easily (though I'm sure the crews appreciate it too).
- Cruise control changed from steps to a continuous throttle.
- Tweaked movement info layout.
Fixes
- Improved handling of clutch braking with engine RPM limiters.
- RPM limiter now forced to be 10% above the upshift RPM. To compensate for the torque dropoff required for the limiter to function smoothly. This was causing the difficulties upshifting.
- Fixed cruise control steering not matching the current throttle level, speeding up on turns.
- Hamish
