Sprocket update for 14 March 2023

V0.1254 - Powertrain Tweaks (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 10768782

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Further powertrain tweaks for feedback from yesterday's patch.

Additions

  • Added tooltips to all advanced engine design sliders.

Changes

  • RPM limiter now shown in the engine RPM graph.
  • Decreased throttle responsiveness, resulting in less sudden acceleration and deceleration. Stopping you shooting past the rev limiter as easily (though I'm sure the crews appreciate it too).
  • Cruise control changed from steps to a continuous throttle.
  • Tweaked movement info layout.

Fixes

  • Improved handling of clutch braking with engine RPM limiters.
  • RPM limiter now forced to be 10% above the upshift RPM. To compensate for the torque dropoff required for the limiter to function smoothly. This was causing the difficulties upshifting.
  • Fixed cruise control steering not matching the current throttle level, speeding up on turns.
  • Hamish

