- Change Party Member command added.
- Active and Inactive Party addressed/useful.
- Master Volume command added.
- Updated database to have common sound effects with the core engine moved to "Audio Configuration" as a breaking change.
- IconModel added to Equipment and Items.
- Numerous other "small" adjustments to UI and bug fixes.
RPG Architect update for 14 March 2023
Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
