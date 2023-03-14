 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 14 March 2023

Feature Updates

Build 10768601

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change Party Member command added.
  • Active and Inactive Party addressed/useful.
  • Master Volume command added.
  • Updated database to have common sound effects with the core engine moved to "Audio Configuration" as a breaking change.
  • IconModel added to Equipment and Items.
  • Numerous other "small" adjustments to UI and bug fixes.

