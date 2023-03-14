Major Update 2023.3.14

All player data has been wiped. Except for cosmetic items. This was planned since the beginning. This will be the one and only wipe!

Hello Arcadians,

As many of you know major changes have been coming to arcadius. I first wanna apologize for the lack of updates, This game is solo developed and I recently had a baby. I am back now and You can see what's new below here:

Why the changes?

Arcadius was always meant to be just a resource-gathering simulator with mining, fishing and woodcutting that is it. As a developer I personally over-scoped and added to many 'useless' skills, this update will put Arcadius on track to what it was always supposed to be!

Mining Rework

All skills have been reworked, Resources now spawn at a random location in "zones" instead of just staying in one area, This promotes players to not only mine one specific type of ore but multiple as well as move around the cave.

Woodcutting Rework

Like mining woodcutting has been completely reworked, Trees spawn in the grass area on the beach.

New Map

There is now a new map with the main focus being the cave. The smaller island will make playing with friends more enjoyable and make the island feel more populated

Patch Notes

• Mining Rework

• Woodcutting Rework

• Fishing Changes

• Shop is now networked

• Resources now spawn in zones instead of set locations

• The difficulty curve has been adjusted

• Alchemy Removed

• Gathering Removed

• Graphical Changes

• Private servers removed

• Optimization

More!

Enjoy!

Atlas.