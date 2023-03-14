 Skip to content

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 14 March 2023

Mortal Rite 0.6.24 - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10768326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Reticle should now properly initialize so that it's correct when you lock onto enemies. This affects Fia and Dawksin's ranged abilities.
  • Fia's feet no longer apply Fire Dot while Fire Sword is active.
  • Fia's Fire Dot no longer applies poise damage when 'Battering Ram' is equipped.
  • Ability damage on Fia's 'Fire Wall' and 'Fire Slash' DOTs have been increased.
  • Potential fix for Fia's 'Fire Shard' not initializing properly after traveling to a new map. This issue is fixed after Fia's first death.
  • Enemies should now give gold when killed via falling off the edge of the map so that players that knock enemies off the map are properly rewarded.

ABILITIES

  • Shold's Stomp should grant you stomp when you purchase now.
  • Shold's Shield Slam ability should have the correct description now.

