Mortal Rite 0.6.24 - Bug Fixes

BUG FIXES
- Reticle should now properly initialize so that it's correct when you lock onto enemies. This affects Fia and Dawksin's ranged abilities.
- Fia's feet no longer apply Fire Dot while Fire Sword is active.
- Fia's Fire Dot no longer applies poise damage when 'Battering Ram' is equipped.
- Ability damage on Fia's 'Fire Wall' and 'Fire Slash' DOTs have been increased.
- Potential fix for Fia's 'Fire Shard' not initializing properly after traveling to a new map. This issue is fixed after Fia's first death.
- Enemies should now give gold when killed via falling off the edge of the map so that players that knock enemies off the map are properly rewarded.
ABILITIES
- Shold's Stomp should grant you stomp when you purchase now.
- Shold's Shield Slam ability should have the correct description now.
Changed files in this update