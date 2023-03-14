 Skip to content

Stay Out of the House update for 14 March 2023

Hotfix 2 - Spanish Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back again with another quick fix for localization.

We fixed the following for Spanish

  • Menu text got cut off
  • Two documents (one in Night Shift, and another in Prologue) had incomplete translation. We currently updated these with a temporary translation, until we can get this adjusted properly.

A known issue we will be cleaning up is the different text sizes on menus when playing in non-English languages. This requires another pass with our translators, so it may take some time before this is properly addressed.

Thank you all very, very much for your patience!

