Hotfix 2 - Spanish Fixes

Back again with another quick fix for localization.

We fixed the following for Spanish

Menu text got cut off

Two documents (one in Night Shift, and another in Prologue) had incomplete translation. We currently updated these with a temporary translation, until we can get this adjusted properly.

A known issue we will be cleaning up is the different text sizes on menus when playing in non-English languages. This requires another pass with our translators, so it may take some time before this is properly addressed.

Thank you all very, very much for your patience!