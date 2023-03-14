Update for Norway Beta

Bug fixes and new music....
-
Fixed the disappearing targeting pod icon.
-
Fixed a couple of bugs with the stores management system so it will now cycle weapons correctly and in order no matter what pylons they are on.
-
Improved the terrain that lies outside the mission area in the Lush Desert zone. This prevents gaps from appearing where the terrain tile join due to different terrain resolutions.
-
Added new "In Mission" music tracks to the game. These can be selected via the "Game Settings" menu where you will see a new drop down. You can select a specific track or set it to play a random track.
-
Fixed a bug in the Video Settings menu that was causing the saved options to not load correctly.
Changed depots in norwayterrain branch