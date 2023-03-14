 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 14 March 2023

Update for Norway Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 10768164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug fixes and new music....

  1. Fixed the disappearing targeting pod icon.

  2. Fixed a couple of bugs with the stores management system so it will now cycle weapons correctly and in order no matter what pylons they are on.

  3. Improved the terrain that lies outside the mission area in the Lush Desert zone. This prevents gaps from appearing where the terrain tile join due to different terrain resolutions.

  4. Added new "In Mission" music tracks to the game. These can be selected via the "Game Settings" menu where you will see a new drop down. You can select a specific track or set it to play a random track.

  5. Fixed a bug in the Video Settings menu that was causing the saved options to not load correctly.

Changed depots in norwayterrain branch

View more data in app history for build 10768164
Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link