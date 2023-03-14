Update for Norway Beta

Bug fixes and new music....

Fixed the disappearing targeting pod icon.

Fixed a couple of bugs with the stores management system so it will now cycle weapons correctly and in order no matter what pylons they are on.

Improved the terrain that lies outside the mission area in the Lush Desert zone. This prevents gaps from appearing where the terrain tile join due to different terrain resolutions.

Added new "In Mission" music tracks to the game. These can be selected via the "Game Settings" menu where you will see a new drop down. You can select a specific track or set it to play a random track.