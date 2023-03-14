March 14th Patch

-- FEATURE WORK --
- Custom games now available. Can play set how many werebunnies are in the game and how many wolves and guards for each night.
- Asian server now online. Fewer disconnects for people in Asia!
- Potion Maker has been changed only to work on defensive points.
- Purple Pixie now available.
-- BUG FIXES --
- Fixed a bug that caused players to be stuck on the main screen on logging in
- Fixed a bug where some players got stuck on the end of game screen after equipping a new award
- Fixed a bug that caused players to be in the wrong order in town when reconnecting after a disconnect
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Potion Maker to say that it triggered but the player never received a card
- Fixed some visual bugs on the end of game screen
Changed files in this update