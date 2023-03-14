 Skip to content

Trust No Bunny update for 14 March 2023

March 14th Patch

March 14th Patch · Build 10768105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- FEATURE WORK --

  • Custom games now available. Can play set how many werebunnies are in the game and how many wolves and guards for each night.
  • Asian server now online. Fewer disconnects for people in Asia!
  • Potion Maker has been changed only to work on defensive points.
  • Purple Pixie now available.

-- BUG FIXES --

  • Fixed a bug that caused players to be stuck on the main screen on logging in
  • Fixed a bug where some players got stuck on the end of game screen after equipping a new award
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to be in the wrong order in town when reconnecting after a disconnect
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Potion Maker to say that it triggered but the player never received a card
  • Fixed some visual bugs on the end of game screen

