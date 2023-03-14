We're going to PAX East!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, Backpackers!

It’s Jasper and Calvin aka Jas and Gangs!

We wanna let you know that we’re coming to PAX East - you can meet us and play Backpack Hero on our stand from March 23rd till 26th.

But there’s more! We'd love to get to know Backpack Hero community members better! That's why we're thinking of organizing a small get-together outside of PAX - meet up in a bar, have a drink, and just hang out.

Let's see how many of you are interested first. Just fill in the form [HERE] and we'll get in touch with more details once everything is set up.

Can’t wait to see you there!

