Passed Out update for 14 March 2023

Patch Notes 3/14/2023 ver.10768042

Patch Notes 3/14/2023 ver.10768042

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix and Improvements

  • Matchmaking stability improvements.
  • Repetitive zombie sound in hospital has been fixed.
  • When shredding items our available inventory will fill. But if inventory is filled loot will fall to the ground.
  • Skin bug removing weapon rarity has been fixed.
  • The bullet proof vest bug after aiming down the scope of the sniper has been repaired and fixed.
  • "AK Marble Fragment" issue fixed.
  • New hit markers sound

New weight and backpack capacity

New backpack capacity:
  • Basic backpack: 100 => 150
  • Medium backpack: 200=> 300
  • Military backpack: 400 => 600
New bullet weight:
  • AK, AR, P19: 1 => 0.25
  • Decapitator: 4 => 1

