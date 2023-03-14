Patch Notes 3/14/2023 ver.10768042

Fix and Improvements
- Matchmaking stability improvements.
- Repetitive zombie sound in hospital has been fixed.
- When shredding items our available inventory will fill. But if inventory is filled loot will fall to the ground.
- Skin bug removing weapon rarity has been fixed.
- The bullet proof vest bug after aiming down the scope of the sniper has been repaired and fixed.
- "AK Marble Fragment" issue fixed.
- New hit markers sound
New weight and backpack capacity
New backpack capacity:
- Basic backpack: 100 => 150
- Medium backpack: 200=> 300
- Military backpack: 400 => 600
New bullet weight:
- AK, AR, P19: 1 => 0.25
- Decapitator: 4 => 1
