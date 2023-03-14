 Skip to content

Calmed by the Dark Leviathan update for 14 March 2023

Calmed by the the Dark Re:Boot

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Calmed by the Dark Re:Boot takes place a few years after the events of the original Leviathan campaign, introducing a new protagonist, AJ, and a brand new storyline.

In this new mode, players will embark on an epic journey and explore new areas, battle new enemies and bosses.

With new weapons to wield and skills to master, players will need to hone their combat abilities to take on the challenges ahead.

Are you ready to continue this new era of Calmed by the Dark?

​Like past updates, this expansion is a free update and the player will be able to play it by selecting it in the "New Game" menu.

