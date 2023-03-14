We are pleased to announce that with this latest patch, The Dawning Clocks of Time now supports HD Upscale! With this option enabled on the launcher, FSR and upscaled filters will be applied to the game, bringing crisper fonts, sprites and true widescreen support, with no borders at the sides. Obviously this will require a higher end graphics card to support this feature along with DirectX 11 feature level support as a minimum.

The upscaling requires the .NET 6.0 Desktop Framework, which will be installed when you first launch the game. If it does not install, you can install it from the dotnet6.exe file that's included in the game folder in the latest patch for your convenience.

By default, we've enabled this option for all future players of The Dawning Clocks of Time as we want them to have the best experience when playing.