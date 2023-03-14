Beta 0.9c Patch Notes

Gameplay
The Death Recap screen (you were killed by X with Y damage type) now works in Multiplayer.
Fixed a bug where offline characters could not unlock empowered monoliths at the timeline catalyst. You can go back to the catalyst on existing characters to unlock it.
Fixed a bug where a reward rock could incorrectly appear after completing a Quest Echo in offline (Quest Echoes don’t have echo completion rewards).
Fixed a bug where return portals did not appear in the Council Chambers or Outcast Camp after taking a town portal to those zones.
The following interactions now require a click rather than happening when you hold down the left mouse button and hover over the object:
- Using the Town Portal (both to town and from town)
- Open the Stash
- Talking to most NPCs
Defeating the following chapter bosses now unlocks the first waypoint of the next chapter, in case you logout or disconnect before continuing:
- Admiral Harton
- Spymaster Zerrick
- Harton/Zerrick Rematch
- Lagon
Skills
- Fixed a bug where the skill tooltip incorrectly displayed when opening a skill tree.
- Fixed a bug where channeled skills kept recasting in multiplayer, causing casting vfx and sounds to play repeatedly.
- Increased the basic melee attack range of Assembled Abomination by around 100%.
- Fixed a bug where Flame Reave’s Rhythm of Fire could not gain stacks from any source.
- Fixed a bug where using Fury Leap at a very long distance could cause you to get stuck in an animation pose until you used another ability.
- Fixed a bug where Lunge would lock you in place when targeting destructible objects.
- Fixed a bug where Rip Blood’s Coagulated Blood was not affected by increased area.
- Fixed a bug where Swarmblade’s Locusts sunk into the ground and did not animate.
Save Data
- Fixed a bug where offline characters could be overwritten when creating a new offline character after deleting one.
Enemies
- Temporarily massively reduced the damage of the Emperor of Corpses’ Soul Bomb. The arena for this fight was made smaller in the lead up to 0.9 without the boss’ abilities being changed to account for this. We plan to return the arena to its original size soon.
- Void Worms have a less intense visual effect when they die.
- Fixed a bug where Infernal Flesh’s abilities would sometimes indicate in the wrong direction in multiplayer.
- Fixed Spymaster Zerrick not having a boss-style healthbar when hovered over.
- Fixed the stone blocks in Liath’s Sanctum not having a sound.
- Updated the emerging sound for Void Despair.
- Fixed the Hollow Druant’s Entangling Roots skill not having sounds.
Items
- Fixed The Throwing Damage and Mana Cost affix incorrectly showing that its damage had a physical tag.
- Fixed the Traveler’s Backpack not appearing when equipped. We’re still working on granting this cosmetic to all players.
Notes
- We are investigating other reports of data loss associated with online characters. While these reports are fairly uncommon this remains our top priority. This build introduces some additional logging that will help us investigate.
- We now know what is causing characters to sometimes appear without their armor and the default display username ( ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ ) to appear which is a failure to load this data and are working towards a fix. This is only a visual bug that is usually resolved when switching to a new zone.
- We will continue to monitor your feedback and put out additional hotfixes as necessary for skill bugs, multiplayer systems, and so on.
We appreciate your feedback which is helping us find and fix new issues introduced with multiplayer and improve gameplay experience.
