Beta 0.9c Patch Notes

The Death Recap screen (you were killed by X with Y damage type) now works in Multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where offline characters could not unlock empowered monoliths at the timeline catalyst. You can go back to the catalyst on existing characters to unlock it.

Fixed a bug where a reward rock could incorrectly appear after completing a Quest Echo in offline (Quest Echoes don’t have echo completion rewards).

Fixed a bug where return portals did not appear in the Council Chambers or Outcast Camp after taking a town portal to those zones.

The following interactions now require a click rather than happening when you hold down the left mouse button and hover over the object: Using the Town Portal (both to town and from town)

Open the Stash

Talking to most NPCs