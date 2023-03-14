HUMAN OR NOT VERSION 1.2.6 RELEASED

Human or Not was released on January 20th, 2023, after two and a half years of development. It was a real thrill to check the global game stats and see the list of achievements and the percentage of players that accomplished each going up. Luckily, almost no software glitches were reported by players, and the launch went smoothly.

However, there were complaints about the game's pacing and language issues. Furthermore, more than one player noted the absence of an option to go back to a previous chapter or day if one wants to explore the different endings without the limitation of starting the game all over again from day one.

This new version of the game includes the following fixes or changes:

Passengers will move faster when exiting the booth.

Elevator response time will be shorter.

Money transfers at the end of the shift will take less time.

The option to load a previous checkpoint after reaching certain days will become available. The progress of the player will be retained from the last playthrough.

Fix texts with grammatical errors or misspellings in English. (Note that some mistakes are intentional and will not be fixed).

We encourage players to report any bugs or issues on the game's discussion page. You can also send an email to support@eis-interactive.com.