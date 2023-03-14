 Skip to content

Escape Dream update for 14 March 2023

Stage Difficulty Update & Item Bug Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. New save point is added on Stage 1.

  2. The delay for the cube drop has been changed.

Bug fix

  1. Fixed the issue where shortcut keys were being rearranged.

