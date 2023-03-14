New Terra Nil trailer and a Closer look at Unique Regions

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our launch is just 2 weeks away!

As we get the final touches ready for our launch on March 28, we have a few more things to share about Terra Nil.

We are donating 8% of our profits from Steam sales to the Endangered Wildlife Trust. An organization that is dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in southern and East Africa to the benefit of all.

You can pre-purchase Terra Nil for a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition which includes the meditative soundtrack and digital artbook.

Beginner's Guide Video

This new trailer created by our friends at Devolver Digital serves as a Beginner's Guide to Ecosystem Restoration. In each level, you'll remove toxins, grow suitable ecosystems, uncover returning wildlife and finally, recycle technology to continue your journey elsewhere.

Regional Variations

Once your efforts create varied habitats for different kinds of wildlife, animals will begin to return. Each of the four regions features an array of species that help restore biodiversity.

From the Animal Observatory, sonar pings identify new creatures when their habitat conditions are met. The waterways of the River Valley are home to animals that spend time in the water and on land like frogs, beavers and migratory birds.

Cleaning pollution from the seas around the Desolate Island will bring back marine life such as the blue whale. Then you can transport coral polyps from the lab to the seabed so reef sharks and manta rays can thrive.

At the Volcanic Glacier, technology powered by geothermal energy can impact the climate's weather. Balancing those effects are crucial for polar bears to return to the ice.

Radiation from a former civilization pollutes the Flooded City. But those ruined remains can literally provide the framework for new life as giant pandas enjoy thriving bamboo forests grown in building husks.

Beyond the First Restoration

After you complete each region once, you'll unlock revamped levels that mix mechanics from other levels. These total to eight types of restoration challenges that are procedurally generated on each map.

We can't wait for you to see the whole game in two weeks! Whether you've only recently heard about our game or if you've followed us since we were on Itch, thank you for your support towards putting the environment in the spotlight.