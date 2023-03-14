 Skip to content

A Bit of Tactics update for 14 March 2023

14.03. Hard Mode

14.03. Hard Mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new
-hard mode
-czech translation
bugfixes
-several descriptions improved
-fixed bug where abomination wouldn't attack
-potions sfx added back
balance
-reaper no longer gains attack while off board
-power potion attack gain increased from 1 to 2
-minor enemy generation adjustments

