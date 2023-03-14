new
-hard mode
-czech translation
bugfixes
-several descriptions improved
-fixed bug where abomination wouldn't attack
-potions sfx added back
balance
-reaper no longer gains attack while off board
-power potion attack gain increased from 1 to 2
-minor enemy generation adjustments
A Bit of Tactics update for 14 March 2023
14.03. Hard Mode
new
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update