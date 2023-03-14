Patch 1.1.2.0

This update is aiming to make the player experience even better. Some systems have been reworked and more accessibility options were added:
- Added vibration and screenshake options.
- Added directions to certain areas.
- Fixed a bug that displayed both the keyboard and the controller interaction key on sign messages.
- Added an animation when the player sets a new Recall.
- Completely turned off the Thunder Charge mana cost. Feel free to spam it.
- Enemies drop more mana on kill.
- Small map changes on Hollow Mountains and Swallower's Retreat.
Changed files in this update