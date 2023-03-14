 Skip to content

Windmills update for 14 March 2023

Patch 1.1.2.0

Patch 1.1.2.0 · Build 10767418 · Last edited by Wendy

This update is aiming to make the player experience even better. Some systems have been reworked and more accessibility options were added:

  • Added vibration and screenshake options.
  • Added directions to certain areas.
  • Fixed a bug that displayed both the keyboard and the controller interaction key on sign messages.
  • Added an animation when the player sets a new Recall.
  • Completely turned off the Thunder Charge mana cost. Feel free to spam it.
  • Enemies drop more mana on kill.
  • Small map changes on Hollow Mountains and Swallower's Retreat.

