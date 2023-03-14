New Update v0.19.125: Sales, Subsidizing & New Yarn Balls

It's not the length of list of changes that defines an update. This one is marked as 'Regular' but the list of changes is actually pretty long. There are lots of things that we added and improved here in there - they might not sound as cool as finalizing Blueprint mode. Nor they are as epic as something that we're planning for the next update (wink-wink, nudge-nudge).

Still, they change the experience from the game a great deal. Here's how.

v0.19.125 Released

New buildings & Sales

New buildings: Quality Manipulator and Long Quality Manipulators. For manipulating items, you know. With quality

Added an option to craft Quality Batteries, default recipe is added to Battery Maker

Sales mode for Smart Cat Store (to be unlocked on the progress bar of the Research Tree): allows selling items at minimum prices that leads to increased loyalty of cats who shop there

4 upgrades that increase the amount of items that can be added to a cat's shopping list upon visiting tasting buildings

Added statistics for added Loyalty (from tasting buildings and Roadside Boutiques shopping)

Added statistics for recommended items in tasting buildings

Researching

Subsidizing option in Research Hub: invest money to boost EXP gain for the next 100 articles for a researcher in the Hub

Experience gain ratio slightly increased

Research difficulty rebalanced and now depends only on how far from the start a research project is

Research Tree screen now displays the overall amount of Cat Knowledge Archives (via Oniguro)

Graphics

New visuals for Yarn Balls

New visuals for Yarn Ball Maker

Lava terrain visuals slightly improved

Dr. Katz requests

Added an option to decline or upgrade Dr. Katz's requests (to be unlocked on the progress bar of the Research Tree): invest money to add challenge and receive a better reward

Dr. Katz's requests are now sometimes rewarded with Manipulators, Soil and Fertile Soil

Dr. Katz's requests now include Quality and High Quality items

Dr. Katz's requests now include a demand to satisfy a certain amount of cats with high Loyalty level

Upgrading a request may result in demanding higher quality items or higher levels of cats' Loyalty

Added an option to auto collect rewards from Dr. Katz's requests (via xz215279)

Blueprints

Added an option to auto build Blueprints in the are around the character ('J' by default)

Added an option to automatically hang a Blueprint on the mouse cursor while building for Logistics buildings only

Added an option to remove a building from crafting queue if that building's Blueprint was removed

New Blueprint in the Blueprint Library (via Oni)

QoL & Interface

Saved games can be sorted in the menu

Decreased saving time (especially for Factories with lots of Zeppelins)

Decreased saved game file size

Added an option to past a config to multiple buildings at once (if they are selected)

Added an option to assign controls to mouse buttons 3-6

Improved tooltips display

UI/UX fixes

Bug fixes

Got Blueprints?



Here’s an awesome trade offer.

We get: Blueprints from your Factories that you consider so cool/useful, that all Learning Factory players must have it

You get: your work added to the global Blueprint Library and your name in the game (in case we and the commuity find your Blueprint useful). Pictured above is one of the first works by one of our players - check it out in the game now!

How to make a Blueprint:

Press and hold Ctrl and drag your mouse over a group of buildings/object

Press Ctrl+S to save the group as a Blueprint in the Library ('B' by default)

Don’t forget to enter a name and a description of what your blueprint does (this is also where your name will appear, if we select your Blueprint for the official list)

You can also make simple editions to a custom Blueprint in the Library: delete items with the right mouse button, rotate the whole Blueprint or invert the surface and underground levels

How to share a Blueprint:

Go to Blueprint Library ('B' by default)

Find your work there

Press the arrow icon (‘Export Blueprint’) next to a Blueprint’s name. Or press ‘Details’ and find the ‘Export’ button there

The Blueprint will be copied to your clipboard as text, you can then paste it anywhere and send it to anyone you want (it will be attached as a text file if you paste it to Discord)

How to import a Blueprint:

In the Blueprint Library, find the ‘Import’ field in the lower part of the screen

Paste the text code of a Blueprint you got somewhere

Hit the green arrow button

Share your works on our Discord server! Or drop them into a text file and mail it to info@luden.io

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here