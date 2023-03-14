Update 1.42b: Hotfix

[PATCHNOTE]
- Improvement: Rendering of bloom impact with night vision and thermal vision
- Improvement: Increasing the player's vertical orientation capacity using a ballistic shield
- Fix: The player could not interact with a dead or injured ally if the player was using a ballistic shield
- Fix: Radio transmission of enemy position azimuth was inversed (left and right)
- Fix: Telemeter camouflage error during initialization following a change of scope
- Fix: Several aiming errors of the AI in close combat
- Fix: Camera's vertical position in 3rd person view is too low
- Fix: Several aiming errors by the enemy AI in certain environments
- Fix: Scope with rangefinder "Nvk-8 RF" might not display distance correctly
- Fix: Some clothes without hair might not display correctly
- Fix: AI perception error on 'The compound' map through closed windows
- Fix: Script errors on some files
- Fix: Some errors in the AI's combat reactions
- Remove: "Mountainous island" editor map (too many gameplay errors) but it will soon be replaced by the map templates "Enila islands - Talmio" and "Enila islands - Tanavia"
Changed files in this update