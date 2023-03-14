 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 14 March 2023

Update 1.42b: Hotfix

Update 1.42b: Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10767374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[PATCHNOTE]

  • Improvement: Rendering of bloom impact with night vision and thermal vision
  • Improvement: Increasing the player's vertical orientation capacity using a ballistic shield
  • Fix: The player could not interact with a dead or injured ally if the player was using a ballistic shield
  • Fix: Radio transmission of enemy position azimuth was inversed (left and right)
  • Fix: Telemeter camouflage error during initialization following a change of scope
  • Fix: Several aiming errors of the AI in close combat
  • Fix: Camera's vertical position in 3rd person view is too low
  • Fix: Several aiming errors by the enemy AI in certain environments
  • Fix: Scope with rangefinder "Nvk-8 RF" might not display distance correctly
  • Fix: Some clothes without hair might not display correctly
  • Fix: AI perception error on 'The compound' map through closed windows
  • Fix: Script errors on some files
  • Fix: Some errors in the AI's combat reactions
  • Remove: "Mountainous island" editor map (too many gameplay errors) but it will soon be replaced by the map templates "Enila islands - Talmio" and "Enila islands - Tanavia"

