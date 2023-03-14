Patch 1.7.3 - Japanese support!

Hullo bear enjoyers!

We're pushing a small, but important update to Bear and Breakfast today.

Some of the more keen eyed among you might have noticed earlier versions of Japanese being available in the language options.

Today we're officially launching full Japanese localization for the game!

Bear and Breakfast isn't extremely text heavy, but it's not exactly short either, so adding an entire new language is a bit of a journey. Thanks to our friends at Kakehashi Games for helping localize the bear game in Japanese! However, this is not the last language we'll be supporting for the game and we'll announce our plans for future language expansions soon.

We've also been working on a lot of behind-the-scenes fixes and improvements to the game's base code, a few of which are present in this patch. Our goal is to cut down on technical debt accrued during the game's development and improve stability and performance in order to give us a good base for our next plans for the game, which we'll also reveal soon.

1.7.3 Patch Notes - Bear and Breakfast

14 MAR 2023

Features

Added official Japanese support.

Bugs And Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes trigger Windows Firewall upon first game launch.

Took away Gus's scalpel.

Fixed the mistakenly tagged Minimalist Towel Rack as Bathroom Object instead of Decorative

Considered removing Gus entirely. Decided against it. For now.

Expanded collider in [spoiler] Vlad's Cave (Darkgrove) [/spoiler] in order to prevent Hank getting stuck behind his furniture.

Fixed a bug making the player unable to accept guest requests in Winterberry / Pinefall

Added a number of improvements and optimizations to how the game uses memory.

Added an experimental tool for attempting to fix specific save files that had bugged progression. The tool will analyze the current quest progress and attempt to unlock all shops and blueprints that might have erroneously self-locked due to a bug. Please note that this is an experimental tool and using it on a save might lead to data corruption or save loss. Use at your own risk and please do not use if your save was not impacted by this bug.

For any other issues you might encounter, please report them at our support page and we’ll do our best to help you or pass it on to our development team for fixing ([armor.ag/bugbear](armor.ag/bugbear))

As always we'll be keeping an eye out for any other issues as well as your feedback on our dedicated feedback / suggestion page ([feedback.bear.game](feedback.bear.game))

Thank u, love u

