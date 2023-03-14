-
you can now add comments before the function
trees neighbour condition no longer wraps around the field because that was somewhat unintuitive and confusing
you can now iterate Items, Entities, Ground, Unlocks with a for loop
the camera can now also be moved with WASD
get_world_size, get_water, use_item, trade, move and till now also remain unlocked after the reset. They are useless until you've unlocked the items/entities needed but you don't get an error for trying to use them before.
fixed first piggy being ignored
fixed drone position not reset on reset()
fixed trading non integral quantities
fixed operator associativity
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 14 March 2023
Some QoL changes and some fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
