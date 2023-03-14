 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 14 March 2023

Some QoL changes and some fixes

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 14 March 2023

  • you can now add comments before the function

  • trees neighbour condition no longer wraps around the field because that was somewhat unintuitive and confusing

  • you can now iterate Items, Entities, Ground, Unlocks with a for loop

  • the camera can now also be moved with WASD

  • get_world_size, get_water, use_item, trade, move and till now also remain unlocked after the reset. They are useless until you've unlocked the items/entities needed but you don't get an error for trying to use them before.

  • fixed first piggy being ignored

  • fixed drone position not reset on reset()

  • fixed trading non integral quantities

  • fixed operator associativity

