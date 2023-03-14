 Skip to content

GATE update for 14 March 2023

Patch Notes for 3/14/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10767038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused names for tokens to be cut in half by fog.
  • Adjusting fog brush thresholds to give more control over adding/removing fog.
  • Using the shortcut keys for the menu and settings toggles the visibility instead of always making them visible.

