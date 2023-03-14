 Skip to content

Fractal Block World update for 14 March 2023

1.01.10: Faster saving time and less memory

Share · View all patches · Build 10767008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The program now more aggressively discards unneeded memory (chunk changes) and as a consequence saving is faster.

Changed files in this update

Fractal Block World Content Depot 1540571
