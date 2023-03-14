The program now more aggressively discards unneeded memory (chunk changes) and as a consequence saving is faster.
Fractal Block World update for 14 March 2023
1.01.10: Faster saving time and less memory
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Fractal Block World Content Depot 1540571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update