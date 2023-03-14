P&C Beta Update: 14.03.23

This will blow out more than one mind!

Every Main Princess will now speak using cute voices, similar to what you'd hear playing the popular Crossing game. Some I already think are a perfect fit, but I want to work on every single voice bit thoroughly before I can call myself satisfied!

Video link here

Size: 807.9 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Main Princesses will now babble cutely! Each one in a unique way!

ːswirliesː Bartender costumes now cannot be obtained through Cheats

ːswirliesː Replaced some of the old sound effects with new ones made in-house

ːswirliesː You can now use the codes you get in 🍻 Pervert's Dash UNLIMITED (releases on March 16th!) to get the 9 new Bartender costumes for Insect, Skeleton, Moth, Cat, Dog, Mouse, Rabbit, Drider, and Holstaur Princess & Progeny!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed new Swirlies/Clock HUD breaking as 1 hour passes

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Human Princess NSFW event in the Goblin Bandits' tent

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess IV losing her costume once you enter her zone

ːswirliesː Fixed Tinhead Talker being impossible to turn in

ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest Princess' missing animations

ːswirliesː Fixed visual bugs happening while opening the Kingdom Status menu in the Putridarium or Rabbit Garderie

ːswirliesː Fixed Pause Menu being accessible during flights

ːswirliesː Fixed invisible sprites during the 2nd event in a single night around the Campsite

ːswirliesː Fixed depositing Swirlies bugging out the Rattesein Bank menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Egg Timers not correctly suspending the battle HUD and events