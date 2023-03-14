 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touge Shakai update for 14 March 2023

Hotfix, Build 0008

Share · View all patches · Build 10766707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed fog lights not lighting up on one of DS2's bumpers
  • Fixed song display glitching on time attack restart
  • Fixed livery editor focus lost on deleting grouped decals
  • Fixed Gojira bodykit being unable to be unlocked

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link