Hotfix, Build 0008

Fixes
- Fixed fog lights not lighting up on one of DS2's bumpers
- Fixed song display glitching on time attack restart
- Fixed livery editor focus lost on deleting grouped decals
- Fixed Gojira bodykit being unable to be unlocked
