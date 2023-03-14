It's Hunting Time! Bounty Hunt Beta Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The long-awaited beta for the updated Bounty Hunt is here! Read below on instructions on how to opt in!

This time we are running the beta in two 2-week phases. The first one is now live! After the first beta period, we will collect feedback to implement potential phases for a 2nd phase before the eventual release into live version.

Changes

Starting with some of the core questing changes! Location shuffle now takes place every 7 chapters. In addition, a new Forecast button lets you preview where the field locations will move upon next shuffle. Further, after losing a bounty fight, players can rechallenge the bounty upon recovery, instead of moving.

Passing a quest location while having duplicates of the same quest contract will now grant only one item instead of as many copies as the duplicate contracts you had.

New perks! Upon each Norma level up, players can choose one of 3 perks to permanently improve their stats or grant other bonuses.

These changes are intended to give players a clearer path of progression toward being able to take down harder bounties at higher levels, while making simple quest gathering a less efficient way to play the entire game.

A new PvP bounty system has been added! Defeating another player gives the players the Assassin's Badge item, which allows picking up Player Bounties from home panels. These bounties are hidden from other players. In addition, a public bounty is issued for such scoundrels, with a bounty that goes up for every KO they inflict, and which can be claimed by anyone who defeats them.

A new invader has been added: Lost Rogue! This dangerous new foe may be easier to defeat on paper, but the attempt carries great risk! Players may choose a specific invader, or leave it to be random from lobby options.

New items, and lots and lots of item rebalancing! Combat sweets now last for X battles, instead of X chapters, and are placed in the player's inventory upon purchase. They can be activated from there at will. Shop prices are now adjusted for some characters individually, rather than simply based on their stats.

A new special shop has been added: Shady Merchant. This elusive merchant may appear and offer you their powerful wares at high cost.

Summon characters now have speech bubbles!

...and more!

How to Join

To participate, go to the properties of 100% Orange Juice in your Steam Library, then BETAS page -> select "beta - Public Beta" from the dropdown menu.

Progress in the beta version is separate from your main save and will not interfere with that when you return to the normal game build.

Refer to this post on the Steam forums for a list of the current changes! You can also report any issues or give feedback on the new BH Beta Feedback forum, or through the #100-oj-beta channel on our Discord server.

Happy hunting!